    • October 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Shriners Children's Open, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With one day in the books in Las Vegas, some gambled and failed while others found success on the course to get to the top of the leaderboard at the Shriners Children's Open.
    It's a competitive field on the TPC Summerlin course with the leader in the clubhouse only up by two strokes and a trio right behind him looking to make a move today. 

    Another five golfers are three strokes back right there in the mix. Betting favorites Viktor Hovland (four under par), Hideki Matsuyama (six under) and Will Zalatoris (three under) all find themselves behind Sung Kang (10 under) heading into today. This tournament in recent years has come down to the final holes, so this is far from over.

    How to Watch Shriners Children's Open, Second Round:

    Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch Shriners Children's Open, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sung Kang enters today with a one-stroke lead after a very impressive first day on the course. He shot five under par on the front and the back nine with one bogey and one eagle to balance things out on the front nine.

    The trio competing for second place and looking to make a move today are Sungjae Im, Charley Hoffman and Chad Ramey all at eight under overall.

    Im turned it on after the 6th hole, shooting his eight under over the course of the final 12 holes. That included a terrific eagle on No. 9 with no bogeys on the day.

    Hoffman only had one blemish on his scorecard, which came on No. 15, but shot five under on the back nine and four under on the front nine to balance it out. Nearly a perfect day.

    It was the same story for Ramey with one bogey and nine birdies on the day. What did all three have in common? They all crushed the back nine to get in a position for the lead. Collectively, those three shot -16 on 27 holes (17 birdies) overall. Kang also shot a perfect back nine with five birdies and no bogeys.

    Keep an eye on those holes over the next three days and how they are played.

    October
    8
    2021

    PGA Tour Shriners Children's Open, Second Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
