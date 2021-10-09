How to Watch Shriners Children's Open, Third Round

It's hot in Nevada but cool on the golf course as the leaderboard starts to tighten at the top heading into the final two days of play at the Shriners Children's Open.

Through two days, Sungjae Im and Chad Ramey are playing twins on the scorecards with 63s on Thursday and 65s on Friday. They both sit atop the leaderboard at 14 under par coming into today’s third round. Sam Burns (13 under) is right on their heels after shooting a 63 on Friday, which was not the best round of the day but good enough to keep him in the hunt heading into the weekend.

How to Watch Shriners Children's Open:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Burns started the day hot with three birdies on the back nine holes to get the momentum going for his terrific round on the course.

After the cut, 73 golfers continue on to play today. Notable cuts include betting favorite Will Zalatoris and veterans Harris English and Scottie Scheffler.

Burns was brilliant all day, finishing with zero bogeys and peppering in birdies throughout the day. He is coming off a win at the Sanderson Farms Championship and has been playing as well as anyone over the past few months. With one win in his only tournament played, Burns is also sitting atop the new FedEx Cup standings.

While Burns gets the headlines, Aaron Wise (12 under) finished with a Friday-best 62 and pushed himself into solo possession of fifth place.

Wise shot a pedestrian three under on Thursday, but with zero bogeys, he was in control of his clubs and the course. Then, he exploded on Friday with five birdies in his first nine holes and four more to close out the final nine holes.

The two 25-year-olds, Burns and Wise, are in a strong position today to keep climbing the leaderboard with the way they are controlling the course. It will take an uncharacteristic collapse from Im or Ramey, or maybe more explosive rounds from these two terrific young golfers.