How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Si Woo Kim hits his drive on the 10th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 57 player in golf, Si Woo Kim, tries for a better result in the 2022 PGA Championship having failed to make the cut at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in 2021.

How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kim's Statistics

Kim has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 37 +4 $41,850 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 39 +7 $63,000 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 13 -8 $158,670

