How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No. 57 player in golf, Si Woo Kim, tries for a better result in the 2022 PGA Championship having failed to make the cut at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in 2021.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Kim's Statistics
- Kim has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
37
+4
$41,850
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
39
+7
$63,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
