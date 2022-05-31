How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Si Woo Kim looks for a higher finish in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he finished ninth shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at Muirfield Village GC.
How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kim's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished below par twice, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Over Kim's last seven trips to this course, he's finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish here is 39th.
- Kim has six made cuts in his last seven attempts at Muirfield Village GC.
- Kim last played this course in 2021, finishing ninth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
37
+4
$41,850
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
39
+7
$63,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)