How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Si Woo Kim chips on the the third green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Si Woo Kim looks for a higher finish in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he finished ninth shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at Muirfield Village GC.

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kim's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished below par twice, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Over Kim's last seven trips to this course, he's finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish here is 39th.

Kim has six made cuts in his last seven attempts at Muirfield Village GC.

Kim last played this course in 2021, finishing ninth in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 37 +4 $41,850 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 39 +7 $63,000

