How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No. 57 player in golf, Si Woo Kim, seeks a better result in the 2022 Travelers Championship having failed to make the cut at TPC River Highlands in 2021.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kim's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished below par four times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Kim did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC River Highlands in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
37
+4
$41,850
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)