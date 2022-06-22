How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Si Woo Kim plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 57 player in golf, Si Woo Kim, seeks a better result in the 2022 Travelers Championship having failed to make the cut at TPC River Highlands in 2021.

How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kim's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished below par four times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Kim did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC River Highlands in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400 May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 37 +4 $41,850

Regional restrictions apply.