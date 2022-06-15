Si Woo Kim at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 16-19

How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Si Woo Kim hits his drive on the 10th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Si Woo Kim looks for better results in the 2022 U.S. Open after he took 40th shooting +6 in this tournament a year ago at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kim's Statistics

Kim has finished below par four times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400 May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 37 +4 $41,850 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 42 -5 $27,600

Regional restrictions apply.