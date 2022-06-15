Si Woo Kim at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 16-19

How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Si Woo Kim looks for better results in the 2022 U.S. Open after he took 40th shooting +6 in this tournament a year ago at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Kim's Statistics
- Kim has finished below par four times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
37
+4
$41,850
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
