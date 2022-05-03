How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Si Woo Kim enters play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 after a 42nd-place finish in Hilton Head, South Carolina at the RBC Heritage.
How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Kim's Statistics
- Kim has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Kim has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Kim has an average finish of in his recent stops at this course.
- Kim has not shot well in his last two trips to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, failing to make the cut each time.
- Kim did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm (2018).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
42
-5
$27,600
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
39
+7
$63,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
