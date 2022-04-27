How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Stephan Jaeger missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He'll be after a better result April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Jaeger's Statistics
- Jaeger has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Jaeger has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+9
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
