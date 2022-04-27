How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Stephan Jaeger plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Stephan Jaeger missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. He'll be after a better result April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jaeger's Statistics

Jaeger has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Jaeger has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +9 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +8 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170

Regional restrictions apply.