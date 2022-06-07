How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stephan Jaeger plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Stephan Jaeger, the No. 177 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 14th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club June 9-12.

How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Jaeger's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Jaeger has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Jaeger has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 6 -3 $303,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +9 $0

