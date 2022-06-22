How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stephan Jaeger looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Travelers Championship after he finished 30th shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at TPC River Highlands.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Jaeger's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Jaeger has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last eight rounds.
- Jaeger has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- The last time Jaeger played this course (2019), he finished 30th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
6
-3
$303,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
