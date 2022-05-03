How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stephan Jaeger will appear May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his last tournament he took 15th in the Mexico Open, shooting -10 at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Jaeger's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Jaeger has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Jaeger has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Jaeger last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018 and placed 13th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+9
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
