How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Stephan Jaeger plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Stephan Jaeger will appear May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland. In his last tournament he took 15th in the Mexico Open, shooting -10 at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Jaeger's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Jaeger has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Jaeger has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Jaeger last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018 and placed 13th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +9 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +8 $0

