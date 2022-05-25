How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stewart Cink will appear in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a 23rd-place finish in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the PGA Championship.
How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Cink's Statistics
- Cink will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Cink has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 four times.
- Cink has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Cink last played at Colonial Country Club in 2018 and placed 58th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
68
+3
$16,720
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+7
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
