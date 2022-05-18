How to Watch Stewart Cink at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stewart Cink hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 coming off a ninth-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in his last tournament.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Cink's Statistics
- Cink has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Cink has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
68
+3
$16,720
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+7
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
