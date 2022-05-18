How to Watch Stewart Cink at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Stewart Cink putts on the 2nd green during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Stewart Cink hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 coming off a ninth-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in his last tournament.

How to Watch Stewart Cink at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Cink's Statistics

Cink has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Cink has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 68 +3 $16,720 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +7 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 7 -12 $228,930 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +8 $0

