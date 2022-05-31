How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stewart Cink placed 47th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, shooting a +4 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 2- 5 at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Cink's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Cink has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Cink has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In Cink's last nine entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish at the course is 36th.
- Cink has played well enough to make the cut in eight of his last nine events at Muirfield Village GC.
- Cink last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and finished 47th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
68
+3
$16,720
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+7
$0
