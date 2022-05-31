Skip to main content

How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stewart Cink plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Stewart Cink placed 47th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, shooting a +4 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 2- 5 at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio.

How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Cink's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Cink has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Cink has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
  • In Cink's last nine entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish at the course is 36th.
  • Cink has played well enough to make the cut in eight of his last nine events at Muirfield Village GC.
  • Cink last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and finished 47th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+2

$0

May 19-22

PGA Championship

23

+2

$129,768

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

9

-2

$218,250

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

68

+3

$16,720

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

MC

+7

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
