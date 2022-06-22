How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stewart Cink, the No. 88 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 30th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.
How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cink's Statistics
- Cink has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Cink has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time Cink golfed this course (2021), he finished 30th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)