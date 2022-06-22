How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stewart Cink plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Stewart Cink, the No. 88 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 30th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Cink's Statistics

Cink has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Cink has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time Cink golfed this course (2021), he finished 30th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250

