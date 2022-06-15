How to Watch Stewart Cink at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stewart Cink seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open. He placed 57th at the par-71 The Country Club of Brookline in 2021.
How to Watch Stewart Cink at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cink's Statistics
- Cink has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Cink has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
68
+3
$16,720
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)