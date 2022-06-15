How to Watch Stewart Cink at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Stewart Cink putts on the sixth green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Stewart Cink seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open. He placed 57th at the par-71 The Country Club of Brookline in 2021.

How to Watch Stewart Cink at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cink's Statistics

Cink has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Cink has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 68 +3 $16,720

Regional restrictions apply.