How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course May 5- 8, Stewart Cink will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2021, he shot +1 and finished 37th at Harbour Town Golf Links.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Cink's Statistics
- Cink has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Cink has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
- In 2018, Cink's last time competing at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, he placed 23rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
68
+3
$16,720
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+7
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+12
$0
