How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Stewart Cink plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course May 5- 8, Stewart Cink will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2021, he shot +1 and finished 37th at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV

Cink's Statistics

Cink has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Cink has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

In 2018, Cink's last time competing at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, he placed 23rd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 68 +3 $16,720 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +7 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 7 -12 $228,930 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +8 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +12 $0

Regional restrictions apply.