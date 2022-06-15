How to Watch Stewart Hagestad at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 U.S. Open, Stewart Hagestad is in 79th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Stewart Hagestad at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Hagestad's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hagestad has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+16
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
Second Round
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
