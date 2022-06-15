How to Watch Stewart Hagestad at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 6, 2017; Augusta, GA, USA; Stewart Hagestad lines up a putt on the 2nd green during the first round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 U.S. Open, Stewart Hagestad is in 79th position with a score of +3.

How to Watch Stewart Hagestad at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: NBC

NBC Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hagestad's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hagestad has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +16 $0

Regional restrictions apply.