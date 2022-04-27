How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 11, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kang Sung-hoon tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Sung-Hoon Kang looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kang's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Kang has finished one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kang has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +3 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +10 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 22 -9 $37,308

Regional restrictions apply.