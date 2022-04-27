How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sung-Hoon Kang looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Kang's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Kang has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kang has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
