How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 11, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kang Sung-hoon tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Sung-Hoon Kang looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Kang's Statistics

Kang has finished below par once over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kang has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Kang failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0

