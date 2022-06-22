How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sung-Hoon Kang looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
Kang's Statistics
- Kang has finished below par once over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kang has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Kang failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
