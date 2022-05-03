How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 11, 2022; Scottsdale Arizona, USA; Sahith Theegala, Etienne Papineau and Kang Sung-hoon make their way ip the 18th fairway during Round 2 at the WM Phoenix Open.

In his most recent tournament at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Sung-Hoon Kang concluded the weekend at -5, good for a 51st-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Kang's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Kang has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kang has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.

Kang last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018 and finished third in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +3 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +10 $0

