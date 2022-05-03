How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Sung-Hoon Kang concluded the weekend at -5, good for a 51st-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kang's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kang has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kang has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.
- Kang last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018 and finished third in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+10
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)