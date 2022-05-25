How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sung jae Im hits his drive on the 15th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Sung-Jae Im ended the weekend at -8, good for a 21st-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 looking for a higher finish.

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Im's Statistics

Im has made the cut four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Im has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.

Im has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Im has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Colonial Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 8 -1 $450,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 55 +2 $46,200 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 20 +3 $131,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +4 $0

