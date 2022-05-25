How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Sung-Jae Im ended the weekend at -8, good for a 21st-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 looking for a higher finish.
How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Im's Statistics
- Im has made the cut four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Im has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.
- Im has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Im has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Colonial Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
8
-1
$450,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
55
+2
$46,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)