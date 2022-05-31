How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Sung-Jae Im finished the weekend at -3, good for a 15th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 trying for better results.
How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
Im's Statistics
- Im has made the cut in five straight events.
- Im has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- In his last four trips to this course, Im has an average finishing position of 60th.
- Im qualified for the weekend in two of his last four trips to this course.
- Im struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Muirfield Village GC in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
8
-1
$450,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
55
+2
$46,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
