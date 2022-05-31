How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sung jae Im hits his drive on the 15th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Sung-Jae Im finished the weekend at -3, good for a 15th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 trying for better results.

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC

Im's Statistics

Im has made the cut in five straight events.

Im has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In his last four trips to this course, Im has an average finishing position of 60th.

Im qualified for the weekend in two of his last four trips to this course.

Im struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed Muirfield Village GC in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 8 -1 $450,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 55 +2 $46,200 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 20 +3 $131,400

