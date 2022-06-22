Sung-Jae Im at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sung jae Im hits his drive on the 15th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Sung-Jae Im looks for a better result in the 2022 Travelers Championship after he placed 58th shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Im's Statistics

Im has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Im has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

The last time Im played this course (2020), he finished 58th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 8 -1 $450,000

Regional restrictions apply.