Sung-Jae Im at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sung-Jae Im looks for a better result in the 2022 Travelers Championship after he placed 58th shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Im's Statistics
- Im has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Im has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- The last time Im played this course (2020), he finished 58th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
8
-1
$450,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)