How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 35th in this tournament a year ago, Sung-Jae Im has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts June 16-19.
How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Im's Statistics
- Im will attempt to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Im has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
8
-1
$450,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
55
+2
$46,200
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
/EST
