How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sung jae Im hits his drive on the 15th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 35th in this tournament a year ago, Sung-Jae Im has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts June 16-19.

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: NBC

NBC Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Im's Statistics

Im will attempt to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Im has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 8 -1 $450,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 55 +2 $46,200

Regional restrictions apply.