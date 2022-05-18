January 14, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Takumi Kanaya putts on the 13th hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Takumi Kanaya enters play in Tulsa, Oklahoma ranked No. 63 in the world, and is trying for better results May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the RBC Heritage

How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Kanaya's Statistics

Kanaya has finished below par once over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kanaya has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +6 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +4 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC -3 $0

