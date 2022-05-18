How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Takumi Kanaya enters play in Tulsa, Oklahoma ranked No. 63 in the world, and is trying for better results May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the RBC Heritage
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Kanaya's Statistics
- Kanaya has finished below par once over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kanaya has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+6
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-3
$0
