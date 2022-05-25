How to Watch Talor Gooch at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Talor Gooch hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Talor Gooch will play May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. In his last tournament he placed 20th in the PGA Championship, shooting +1 at Southern Hills Country Club.

How to Watch Talor Gooch at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Gooch's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Gooch has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Gooch has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

The last time Gooch played this course (2021), he placed 14th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 20 +1 $191,250 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 7 -2 $390,000

