How to Watch Talor Gooch at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Talor Gooch will play May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. In his last tournament he placed 20th in the PGA Championship, shooting +1 at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch Talor Gooch at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Gooch's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Gooch has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Gooch has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- The last time Gooch played this course (2021), he placed 14th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
20
+1
$191,250
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
7
-2
$390,000
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
