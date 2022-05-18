How to Watch Talor Gooch at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Talor Gooch looks for better results in the 2022 PGA Championship after he finished 44th shooting +4 in this tournament a year ago at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch Talor Gooch at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Gooch's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Gooch has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Gooch has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
7
-2
$390,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
May
18
2022
