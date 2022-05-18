How to Watch Talor Gooch at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 6, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Talor Gooch putts on the eighth hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Talor Gooch looks for better results in the 2022 PGA Championship after he finished 44th shooting +4 in this tournament a year ago at Southern Hills Country Club.

How to Watch Talor Gooch at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Gooch's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Gooch has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Gooch has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 7 -2 $390,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +8 $0

