How to Watch Talor Gooch at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 13, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Talor Gooch putts on the 18th green during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Talor Gooch hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Colonial Country Club following a 27th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Talor Gooch at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gooch's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Gooch has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Gooch has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 19-22 PGA Championship 20 +1 $191,250 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.