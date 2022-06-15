How to Watch Talor Gooch at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Talor Gooch hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Colonial Country Club following a 27th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas his last time in competition.
How to Watch Talor Gooch at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Gooch's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Gooch has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Gooch has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 19-22
PGA Championship
20
+1
$191,250
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
