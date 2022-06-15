Taylor Montgomery at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 16-19

How to Watch Taylor Montgomery at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 29, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Taylor Montgomery reacts after a putt on the 17th green during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Montgomery enters play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines (North) following an 11th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California his last time in competition.

How to Watch Taylor Montgomery at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Montgomery's Statistics

Montgomery has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Montgomery has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 11 -12 $180,180 June 17-20 U.S. Open 57 +10 $25,183

Regional restrictions apply.