Taylor Montgomery at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 16-19

How to Watch Taylor Montgomery at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Taylor Montgomery enters play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines (North) following an 11th-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California his last time in competition.
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Live Stream on fuboTV
Montgomery's Statistics
- Montgomery has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Montgomery has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
11
-12
$180,180
June 17-20
U.S. Open
57
+10
$25,183
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)