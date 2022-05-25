How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Taylor Moore carded a 32nd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge looking to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Moore's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Moore has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Moore has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
64
+15
$19,440
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
