Nov 21, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Taylor Moore plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Taylor Moore carded a 32nd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge looking to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Moore's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Moore has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Moore has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 64 +15 $19,440 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +3 $0

