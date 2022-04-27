Skip to main content

How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 21, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Taylor Moore plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Taylor Moore is in 78th position with a score of E.

How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Mexico Open

Moore's Statistics

  • Over his last five rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
  • He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Moore has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

+5

$0

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

+3

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+10

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

42

+7

$37,464

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

