Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Taylor Moore is in 78th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Moore's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Moore has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
