How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Taylor Moore looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC when he tees off in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut ranked No. 178 in the world.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Moore's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Moore has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Moore has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
64
+15
$19,440
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)