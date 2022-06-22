May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Taylor Moore plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Moore looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC when he tees off in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut ranked No. 178 in the world.

How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Moore's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Moore has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Moore has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 32 -16 $50,808 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 64 +15 $19,440 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0

