How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Taylor Moore takes to the links in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Moore's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Moore has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Moore has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
