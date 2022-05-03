How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Matthew NeSmith (right) and Taylor Moore (left) exit the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Moore takes to the links in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Moore's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Moore has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Moore has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +3 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +10 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464

Regional restrictions apply.