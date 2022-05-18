How to Watch Thomas Pieters at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Thomas Pieters missed the cut at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. He'll be after better results May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
How to Watch Thomas Pieters at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Pieters' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Pieters has finished three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Pieters has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+15
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
32
+5
$67,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
54
-1
$8,155
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)