How to Watch Thomas Pieters at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 25, 2021; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Thomas Pieters lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Thomas Pieters missed the cut at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. He'll be after better results May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to Watch Thomas Pieters at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pieters' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Pieters has finished three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Pieters has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +15 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 32 +5 $67,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +2 $0 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship 54 -1 $8,155

Regional restrictions apply.