How to Watch Thomas Pieters at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Thomas Pieters carded a 71st-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 U.S. Open aiming for better results.
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Pieters' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Pieters has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Pieters has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
71
+12
$24,250
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+15
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
32
+5
$67,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
