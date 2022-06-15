How to Watch Thomas Pieters at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 25, 2021; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Thomas Pieters lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Thomas Pieters carded a 71st-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 U.S. Open aiming for better results.

How to Watch Thomas Pieters at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Pieters' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Pieters has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Pieters has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 71 +12 $24,250 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +15 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 32 +5 $67,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +2 $0

