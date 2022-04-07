How to Watch Tiger Woods on Thursday at the Masters

TV coverage doesn’t start until 3 p.m. ET, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch Tiger Woods at the Masters on Thursday.

Tiger Woods tees it up at the Masters on Thursday, captivating the golf world after his horrific car accident in February 2021.

After multiple surgeries to correct compound fractures in his leg, Woods’s comeback at Augusta National a little more than a year after the gruesome accident has the makings of his best comeback yet. After multiple practice rounds at Augusta National leading up to the event, Woods plans to give it a go this week.

The fact that Woods is back walking the golf course, especially one as difficult to walk as Augusta, is a great story in and of itself. But for Woods to not only compete, but have a belief that he can win, says everything about the competitiveness of the five-time major champion. When asked by reporters on Tuesday if he believed he could win the event this week, Woods was direct in his response.

“I do.”

Television coverage doesn’t begin on ESPN until 3 p.m. ET, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch Woods tee it up for the first time in a year and a half. Woods will be part of the featured group coverage on Masters.com, and can be followed using the “My Group” feature, which allows you to see every shot hit by players that you select to follow.

How to watch Tiger Woods in the first round of The Masters

Thursday Tee Time: 11:04 a.m. ET

TV/Streaming: Live Stream on fuboTV, coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Masters.com all week. TV coverage on Thursday from 3-7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

While the allure of Woods’s return is dominating the headlines going into Thursday’s opening round, there are plenty of other storylines to follow as well.

Phil Mickelson, despite being invited to the Masters, withdrew from the event following pointed criticism he has received from backing the rival golf tour that is being planned in Saudi Arabia. After criticism fired at PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and the current state of the Tour at large, Mickelson was berated by fellow players to the point where he did not feel comfortable competing this week at the Masters as a three-time champion.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama has a game fit for Augusta National, but defending his title will not be an easy task. Only Jack Nicklaus, Tiger and Nick Faldo have ever won back-to-back Masters. Aside from the obvious difficulty in and of itself, Matsuyama has been battling injuries of late, as he withdrew from The Players in March and the Valero Texas Open last week with lingering back and neck issues from an injury he initially sustained at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in early March.

