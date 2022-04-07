How to Watch Tiger Woods on Thursday at the Masters

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tiger Woods’s First Round at the Masters on Thursday

TV coverage doesn’t start until 3 p.m. ET, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch Tiger Woods at the Masters on Thursday.

Tiger Woods tees it up at the Masters on Thursday, captivating the golf world after his horrific car accident in February 2021.

After multiple surgeries to correct compound fractures in his leg, Woods’s comeback at Augusta National a little more than a year after the gruesome accident has the makings of his best comeback yet. After multiple practice rounds at Augusta National leading up to the event, Woods plans to give it a go this week.

The fact that Woods is back walking the golf course, especially one as difficult to walk as Augusta, is a great story in and of itself. But for Woods to not only compete, but have a belief that he can win, says everything about the competitiveness of the five-time major champion. When asked by reporters on Tuesday if he believed he could win the event this week, Woods was direct in his response.

“I do.”

Television coverage doesn’t begin on ESPN until 3 p.m. ET, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch Woods tee it up for the first time in a year and a half. Woods will be part of the featured group coverage on Masters.com, and can be followed using the “My Group” feature, which allows you to see every shot hit by players that you select to follow.

How to watch Tiger Woods in the first round of The Masters

Thursday Tee Time: 11:04 a.m. ET

TV/Streaming: Live Stream on fuboTV, coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Masters.com all week. TV coverage on Thursday from 3-7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

While the allure of Woods’s return is dominating the headlines going into Thursday’s opening round, there are plenty of other storylines to follow as well.

Phil Mickelson, despite being invited to the Masters, withdrew from the event following pointed criticism he has received from backing the rival golf tour that is being planned in Saudi Arabia. After criticism fired at PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and the current state of the Tour at large, Mickelson was berated by fellow players to the point where he did not feel comfortable competing this week at the Masters as a three-time champion.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama has a game fit for Augusta National, but defending his title will not be an easy task. Only Jack Nicklaus, Tiger and Nick Faldo have ever won back-to-back Masters. Aside from the obvious difficulty in and of itself, Matsuyama has been battling injuries of late, as he withdrew from The Players in March and the Valero Texas Open last week with lingering back and neck issues from an injury he initially sustained at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in early March.

More Golf Coverage:

Tiger Woods
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tiger Woods
Golf

How to Watch Tiger Woods on Thursday at the Masters

By Mike McDaniel33 minutes ago
New York Yankees Gerrit Cole
MLB

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

By Phil Watson39 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Melvin Frazier Jr. (6) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 137-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives to the basket in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (9) and guard Patty Mills (8) and center Andre Drummond (0) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 6, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) blocks a shot attempt by New York Knicks shooting guard RJ Barrett (9) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant walks off the bench to cheer on his teammates as they lead Devin Booker (1) and the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) fouls Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy