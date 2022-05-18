How to Watch Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship, Tiger Woods is in 99th position with a score of +4.
How to Watch Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Woods' Statistics
- Woods has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.
- Woods has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
47
+13
$43,500
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
