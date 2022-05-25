How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Tom Hoge plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Hoge will play May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. In his last tournament he placed ninth in the PGA Championship, shooting -1 at Southern Hills Country Club.

How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Hoge's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Hoge has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Hoge has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Hoge struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 9 -1 $357,813 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 39 +7 $63,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111

