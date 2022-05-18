How to Watch Tom Hoge at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

After he placed 64th in this tournament a year ago, Tom Hoge has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma May 19-22.

How to Watch Tom Hoge at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club

Hoge's Statistics

Hoge has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hoge has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hoge has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 39 +7 $63,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 32 +5 $67,000

