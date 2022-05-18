How to Watch Tom Hoge at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 64th in this tournament a year ago, Tom Hoge has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma May 19-22.
How to Watch Tom Hoge at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Hoge's Statistics
- Hoge has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hoge has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hoge has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+5
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
39
+7
$63,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
32
+5
$67,000
