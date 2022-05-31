How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Tom Hoge plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Hoge enters play in Dublin, Ohio ranked No. 39 in the world, and is trying for better results June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Hoge's Statistics

Hoge has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hoge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In Hoge's last four entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish at the course is 13th.

Hoge has made the cut one time in his last four events at this course.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 9 -1 $357,813 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 39 +7 $63,000

