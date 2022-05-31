How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tom Hoge enters play in Dublin, Ohio ranked No. 39 in the world, and is trying for better results June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Charles Schwab Challenge
How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hoge's Statistics
- Hoge has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hoge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In Hoge's last four entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish at the course is 13th.
- Hoge has made the cut one time in his last four events at this course.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+5
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
39
+7
$63,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)