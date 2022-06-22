How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links June 23-26, Tom Hoge will try to improve upon his last performance at the Travelers Championship. In 2021, he shot E and finished 66th at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hoge's Statistics
- Hoge has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Hoge has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time Hoge competed at this course (2021), he placed 66th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)