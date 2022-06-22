How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Tom Hoge plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links June 23-26, Tom Hoge will try to improve upon his last performance at the Travelers Championship. In 2021, he shot E and finished 66th at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hoge's Statistics

Hoge has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Hoge has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

The last time Hoge competed at this course (2021), he placed 66th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 9 -1 $357,813 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708

Regional restrictions apply.