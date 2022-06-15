How to Watch Tom Hoge at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Tom Hoge putts on the sixth green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Hoge placed 46th in the U.S. Open in 2021, shooting a +7 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 16-19 at The Country Club of Brookline in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Tom Hoge at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Hoge's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hoge has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Hoge has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 9 -1 $357,813 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +5 $0

