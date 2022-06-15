Skip to main content

How to Watch Tom Hoge at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Tom Hoge putts on the sixth green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Hoge placed 46th in the U.S. Open in 2021, shooting a +7 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 16-19 at The Country Club of Brookline in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Tom Hoge at the U.S. Open

  • Date: June 16-19, 2022
  • TV: USA Network
  • Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
  • Course: The Country Club of Brookline
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hoge's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Hoge has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
  • Hoge has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+5

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+4

$0

May 19-22

PGA Championship

9

-1

$357,813

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

17

-18

$116,708

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+5

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
15
2022

First Round

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
