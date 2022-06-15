How to Watch Tom Hoge at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tom Hoge placed 46th in the U.S. Open in 2021, shooting a +7 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 16-19 at The Country Club of Brookline in Brookline, Massachusetts.
How to Watch Tom Hoge at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Hoge's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoge has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Hoge has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+5
$0
