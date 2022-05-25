How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tommy Fleetwood will compete in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a fifth-place finish in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the PGA Championship.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Fleetwood's Statistics
- Fleetwood will seek to qualify for the weekend for the eighth straight event.
- Fleetwood has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Fleetwood has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
10
-11
$210,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
