How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 17, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Tommy Fleetwood putts on the first green during the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Fleetwood enters play May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch following a 59th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Fleetwood's Statistics

Fleetwood will seek to qualify for the weekend for the seventh straight event.

Fleetwood has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Fleetwood has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 10 -11 $210,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 16 -10 $118,950 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 22 -5 $201,000

