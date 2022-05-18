How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tommy Fleetwood enters play May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch following a 59th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas his last time in competition.
How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Fleetwood's Statistics
- Fleetwood will seek to qualify for the weekend for the seventh straight event.
- Fleetwood has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Fleetwood has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
10
-11
$210,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
22
-5
$201,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)