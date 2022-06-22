How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 13th in this tournament a year ago, Tommy Fleetwood has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut June 23-26.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Fleetwood's Statistics
- Fleetwood has finished below par four times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
- Fleetwood has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Fleetwood last played this course in 2019, placing 13th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
10
-11
$210,000
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
