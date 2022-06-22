How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Tommy Fleetwood plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 13th in this tournament a year ago, Tommy Fleetwood has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut June 23-26.

How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Fleetwood's Statistics

Fleetwood has finished below par four times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.

Fleetwood has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Fleetwood last played this course in 2019, placing 13th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 19-22 PGA Championship 5 -3 $530,417 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 10 -11 $210,000

