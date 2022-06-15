How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 50th in this tournament a year ago, Tommy Fleetwood has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts June 16-19.
How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Fleetwood's Statistics
- Fleetwood will look to extend his streak of made cuts to nine by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Fleetwood has finished below par seven times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
- Fleetwood has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 19-22
PGA Championship
5
-3
$530,417
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
10
-11
$210,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
