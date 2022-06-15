How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Tommy Fleetwood lines up a putt on the fifth green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 50th in this tournament a year ago, Tommy Fleetwood has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts June 16-19.

How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fleetwood's Statistics

Fleetwood will look to extend his streak of made cuts to nine by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Fleetwood has finished below par seven times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.

Fleetwood has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 19-22 PGA Championship 5 -3 $530,417 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 59 -12 $20,202 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 10 -11 $210,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333

Regional restrictions apply.