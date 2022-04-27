How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Tommy Gainey plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Tommy Gainey missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He'll be after better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Gainey's Statistics

Gainey has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Gainey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +6 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 3 -13 $218,300 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +10 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +5 $0

