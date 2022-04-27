How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Tommy Gainey missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He'll be after better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Gainey's Statistics
- Gainey has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Gainey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
3
-13
$218,300
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+10
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
