How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tommy Gainey looks for a better result in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open having failed to make the cut at The Royal Montreal GC in 2014.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Gainey's Statistics
- Gainey has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Gainey has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
3
-13
$218,300
