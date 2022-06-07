How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Tommy Gainey plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Gainey looks for a better result in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open having failed to make the cut at The Royal Montreal GC in 2014.

How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Gainey's Statistics

Gainey has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Gainey has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +6 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 3 -13 $218,300

