How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tommy Gainey enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 51st-place finish in the Mexico Open in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Location: Potomac, Maryland
Gainey's Statistics
- Gainey has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Gainey has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
3
-13
$218,300
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+10
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
