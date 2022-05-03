How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Tommy Gainey plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Gainey enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 51st-place finish in the Mexico Open in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Gainey's Statistics

Gainey has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Gainey has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +6 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 3 -13 $218,300 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +10 $0

